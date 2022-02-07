Casey J. Spiak, of Tennessee, was arrested by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies following a fugitive arrest warrant from Metro-Nashville Police Department.
Police say Mr. Spiak was wanted out of Tennessee for a violation of probation. Sheriff’s deputies located him in the village of Canton and took him into custody. Police say he is currently being held at St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.