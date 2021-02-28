POTSDAM — Clarkson University Professor of Mathematics Scott R. Fulton has been named professor emeritus for exemplary service to the University. Formal recognition will take place at commencement, which is tentatively planned for this spring.
Throughout the past 35 years, Fulton has accrued a distinguished record of excellence in research, teaching and service.
Fulton has impacted several generations of Clarkson mathematics and computer science majors. His teaching spans 66 semesters and 126 course offerings, and has impacted more than 6,100 students. He has taught nearly the full spectrum of departmental courses, with 14 different undergraduate courses and six different graduate courses. He has supervised six master of science students and five Ph.D. students.
His research interests lie in mathematics (computational mathematics, numerical analysis, applied mathematics, numerical solution of partial differential equations, and multigrid methods) and atmospheric science (numerical weather prediction, atmospheric dynamics, and hurricanes).
Fulton has had a nearly continuous record of research funding, sourced from the National Science Foundation, the Office of Naval Research, and the Department of Energy, with efforts directed at the development of models and methods for the study of atmospheric dynamics, including balanced flows and hurricanes. He continues to both perform research and publish and has continued a collaboration with his former thesis advisor for more than 40 years.
He has also provided superior service to his department, school and University, including 10 years as the executive officer of the Department of Mathematics and continuous service on the department undergraduate committee. His multiple University committees include the tenure, promotion, honors research, teaching excellence, and president’s budget committees.
Fulton has also led a number of curricular reviews and assessments and recently contributed to the development of new majors in data science and mathematical economics.
He has been honored with the Clarkson Personal Computer Curriculum Development Award and the Outstanding Advisor Award. He was also named to the Clarkson Million Dollar Club for his level of research funding.
Fulton is a member of the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics, and the American Meteorological Society, as well as the Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, and Pi Mu Epsilon honor societies.
In the community, Fulton has served as a board member of the Potsdam Church of the Nazarene and the Potsdam Community Band; director of the CROP Run for World Hunger; a member of the Potsdam Interfaith Community Service Council, Northern Lights Orchestra, Clarkson Community Orchestra, musical ensembles at Saint Lawrence University, and Full Spectrum Flutes; and a pit orchestra member for 38 local high school, community, and Clarkson musicals.
Fulton received both his Ph.D. and master of science degrees in atmospheric science from Colorado State University. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in mathematics and physics from Kalamazoo College.
