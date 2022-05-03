MASSENA — Tenants looking for assistance in paying rent arrears might find the well dry.
Courtnie D. Toms, deputy director of Maximizing Independent Living Choices in Massena, said some MILC funding is getting low.
Among the assistance offered by MILC is the Emergency Solutions Grant program. But, its days are limited, she said during a fair housing webinar that was hosted by Central New York Fair Housing and the St. Lawrence County Fair Housing Task Force. That program is scheduled to end on Sept. 30.
“That is a time-limited program. We are low on funds,” she said. “We have had people come to us for thousands of dollars of rental arrears that accumulated during the (eviction) moratorium and once that money is gone, it is gone. Once the funding is depleted, it will be over soon. I would guesstimate it will be out of funding probably by July or August, if not sooner.”
Ms. Toms said MILC can pay up to six months of rental arrears to keep someone in their home.
“People are coming to us with $3,000, $4,000 of rental arrears,” she said.
When they take a look at that person’s current housing, she said it’s cheaper to pay the arrears than have them move.
“So, for us it makes sense to pay that arrears and keep them in that affordable apartment,” she said.
When that funding ends, MILC will have to fall back on its Solutions to End Homeless Program (STEP), which is funded through the Emergency Solutions Grants program through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and New York state homeless assistance funds.
“That program provides rental arrears, security deposits and rental assistance for those who are at risk,” Ms. Toms said.
Those include individuals who have received eviction notices, as well as individuals who are considered transient.
A Rapid Re-Housing program also assists the homeless in finding a place to live. Some may live in a place that’s not meant for human habitation, while others might live in an abandoned building, their vehicle or tents.
“When we talk about homeless in the north country, we don’t really see a lot of people outside because they’re going from place to place,” she said.
That program’s income limit is 30% of the area median income.
“A person would apply and contact us to do an application. We would then help them look for housing. We would do an inspection on it in order to pay for the unit, which had to meet HUD fair market rent,” Ms. Toms said.
Planner II Matilda M. Larson from the St. Lawrence County Planning Office also provided webinar participants with the results of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
“You may remember that in 2020 and 2021 some federal funds were made available to help renters who were in arrears on their rent to landlords, and you could apply to either pay for those arrears, pay for future rents as well as pay for utilities,” she said.
However, that money didn’t last long.
“During that time frame that applications were being accepted, the state received 922 of those applications from participating landlords. The demand for assistance was so high at the state level, however, that only 28% (261) of these applications were processed due to the high volume of demand. On average, whether it be for rent arrears, future rents or utility arrears, the average amount of assistance was roughly $6,200 for those who did receive payments,” she said.
The highest numbers of applications in St. Lawrence County were 275 from Massena, 175 from Ogdensburg and 117 from Gouverneur.
