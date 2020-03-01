OGDENSBURG — Organizers of Ogdensburg’s date with the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour are hoping one of their fundraisers will be memorable.
For this summer’s celebration of fishing on the St. Lawrence River, the planning committee is developing a one-of-a-kind fundraiser.
“Its … a unique way to pay tribute to the city’s past and present anglers in a special display that will take place during the event’s festivities,” the planning committee stated in a news release. “The display, titled ‘Fishing For Memories — A Tribute To Past, Present Anglers On The St. Lawrence River’ will be held at the gazebo in Library Park June 26 to June 28 to be viewed by the public during its three days of planned festivities called ‘Greenbelt Bass Bash.’”
The public will be able to buy and then dedicate a special wooden bass plaque to a loved one from the past who enjoyed fishing on the St. Lawrence River or to honor someone who currently loves to fish on the river. The plaques will then be publicly displayed for the run of the festival.
Cost for an 8-inch engraved bass is $20; 10-inch bass are $25 and 12-inch bass are $30. All proceeds will help offset costs associated with the MLF festivities.
Submission forms can be found at the Dobisky Center, 100 Riverside Ave., Ogdensburg, the City of Ogdensburg’s website at www.ogdensburg.org or the Ogdensburg Parks & Recreation Department Facebook page at “Ogdensburg City Recreation. Forms with payment must be dropped off to the Dobisky Center Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or be mailed to that location. Checks can be made out to Ogdensburg Parks & Recreation Department.
Purchasers are asked to make sure that the forms are filled out completely and legible. Plaques can also be ordered online at the Ogdensburg Kiwanis Club’s website at https://www.kiwanisclubofogdensburg.org/user/programs/8904/registrants/new for an additional processing fee of $2. However, the only available option for online purchasing is the 8-inch bass. When visiting the website, Kiwanis will ask visitors to create an account, when that is complete go to registrations and click on Fishing Memories and fill out the form. Deadline for submissions with payment will be May 22 at 4 p.m. to allow the plaques to be produced in time for the event.
Once the festival is over on June 30, the plaques can be picked up at the Dobisky Center. Any questions, please contact Matthew Curatolo, Ogdensburg Parks & Recreation Department, at 315-393-1980.
