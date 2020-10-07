POTSDAM — The 23rd annual Hobble Gobble Prediction Run/Walk may look different this year, but the focus remains the same — raising money to help the less fortunate in nine local communities.
This year’s “Virtual Hobble Gobble 23 — the No Frills Edition” will be done virtually from Nov. 19 to 21, and pre-registration by Nov. 10 guarantees a 2020 race shirt. It’s the first time in more than two decades that the event has not taken place in person in November.
Race Director Jacqueline Bill said that, although it’s a virtual event, the concept remains the same. The runners will find out the distances the morning of Nov. 19, with the event closing at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21. That’s when they’ll have to complete the run.
“They try to predict how long it will take them to finish it,” she said.
The Hobble Gobble will again be working with SportsStats for race data.
“So they’ll be able to enter their prediction and their actual time online,” Ms. Bill said. “The event will be on your honor and for the love of helping others in the spirit of the holidays.”
Registration information can be found at http://wdt.me/rBNpVP or on Facebook at http://wdt.me/rK622t. You can also email Ms. Bill at northcountryturkeyrun@gmail.com.
A typical year draws a crowd of between 450 and 550 participants to the West Potsdam Bingo Hall.
“It’s been as many as almost 700 when Derry Louks was directing,” she said.
Some runners have come from across the border. Others are visiting the area.
“Because it’s the Saturday before Thanksgiving, people are home for the holidays,” Ms. Bill said.
As in past years, the event’s primary beneficiary will be the Potsdam Holiday Fund with other local community organizations supported as possible.
The Potsdam Holiday Fund, a nonprofit organization run entirely by volunteers, provides food, toys, clothing and boots to needy families and senior citizens in Potsdam and surrounding communities.
“We have a lot of clients. We serve nine communities We serve families in Potsdam, Madrid, Hopkinton, Nicholville, Brasher Falls, Chase Mills, Fort Jackson, West Stockholm and Winthrop,” said Pam Yurgartis, president of the Potsdam Holiday Fund.
Last year, the Potsdam Holiday Fund served about 300 families in need with more than 500 children, as well as about 150 senior citizens in the Potsdam area.
“We’re essentially just a clearinghouse. We give out what we get in. The most important thing is food and clothing vouchers for children. Last year, it was $40 per child to use to buy more clothes for the kids,” she said.
It’s a different world with COVID-19 in the picture, and that impacts the Potsdam Holiday Fund’s operation.
“This year, we will not be preparing food baskets, but will hopefully be increasing the amount of the food vouchers to make up for this. Also, we will not be giving out gifts for the children. Again, hopefully we will provide gift vouchers for parents to get gifts for their kids,” Ms. Yurgartis said.
She said the Potsdam Holiday Fund is a “real community effort. Usually we have hundreds of volunteers doing different things. Since everything is going to have to be streamlined this year, there will be very little person-to-person contact between clients and volunteers.”
The Hobble Gobble Prediction Run/Walk is the Potsdam Holiday Fund’s major fundraiser.
“In the past, we usually raise somewhere in the neighborhood of about $50,000 a year for the program. Hobble Gobble for the past 10 years or so has been almost 20 percent of that,” she said.
Ms. Yurgartis said she expects the number of clients will increase this year, so the fundraiser is even more critical. Some corporate sponsors have predicted they may see fewer contributions from employees, and other fundraisers, such as a chemistry magic show cannot be held this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.