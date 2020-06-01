OGDENSBURG — Workers are beginning to return to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center after nearly 70 were placed on unpaid leave beginning in March.
“We have 34 workers returning from furlough at this time,” Amanda Hitterman, Claxton-Hepburn’s interim executive director of marketing and external relations said in an email.
The hospital began furloughing employees on March 24 after “a dramatic erosion of patient volumes and demand across nearly every segment of the operation” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is the first wave of folks being brought back,” Ms. Hitterman said. “Most of them are surgical or clinic staff at this time.”
Hospital officials said they were going to furlough 8 percent of their 850 employees.
