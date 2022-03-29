CANTON — GardenShare has announced a number of staff and board changes.
Carlene Doane, who has worked with the organization for 12 years, first as office manager and then as associate director, has been promoted to the position of executive director. A graduate of SUNY Oswego, Ms. Doane was a Peace Corps volunteer in Tetouan, Morocco, from 1996 to 1998 and continued to live and work there until 2006. She has a wealth of institutional knowledge and a real passion for GardenShare’s mission.
“I’m honored to continue on with GardenShare’s tradition of addressing food insecurity in our area. Volunteerism and information sharing on food justice is a part of who I am,” Ms. Doane said in a prepared statement.
Reiley Burwell, Canton native and recent St. Lawrence University graduate, has joined GardenShare as communication and engagement coordinator.
“I am incredibly excited to be joining the GardenShare team. I am eager to give back to my home community and to raise awareness about food justice and equity,” Ms Burwell said in a GardenShare press release.
With a degree in performance and communication arts and experience working with local small businesses and nonprofits, Ms. Burwell will take the lead in coordinating GardenShare’s marketing initiatives and social media presence.
GardenShare also welcomed new board members, Martha Pickard Palmer and Katrina (Kat) Manierre. Ms. Pickard Palmer, is a certified nutrition specialist at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She and her husband run a small farm in Potsdam.
Ms. Manierre, is a health educator supervisor at the Health Initiative of St. Lawrence County. She is also a vendor at the Potsdam Farmers Market where she sells her cupcakes and other sweet creations.
At its organizational meeting in January, GardenShare’s board elected a new slate of officers: Valerie Ingram, president; Jennifer Mc-Avoy, vice president; Patrick Ames,treasurer and Angela Villeneuve-Bronson, secretary. Visit GardenShare.org to see all our board members
GardenShare has recently-completed work with its management consultant, Céline Carrière. Over the last year and a half, she guided the organization through the process of refining a mission statement, creating a new strategic plan, reviewing and updating by-laws, and strengthening community partnerships to put GardenShare on a firm footing emerging from the pandemic.
“The energy and commitment shown by the staff, board members, and many volunteers at GardenShare is breathtaking and inspiring,” Board President Valerie Ingram said. “I am very optimistic for the future of the organization, but more importantly, food justice in the region. ‘Healthy Food. Healthy Farms. Everybody Eats.’ That’s our tagline, and I know this group of talented people will help make that a reality.”
