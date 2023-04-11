CANTON — The Canton Volunteer Fire Department saved a house from destruction Sunday night after a nearby garage fire’s flames licked at the siding.
It was 9:23 p.m. when they got the call that a garage at 2177 Route 68 was ablaze. First Assistant Chief Shawn McGregor arrived two minutes after the call to find the fire threatening the house just about 10 feet away.
Chief McGregor called for the Tanker Task Force responsible for that area and Engine 7 was on its way at 9:27 p.m., according to a report from the fire department.
Chief Robert M. Crow arrived at 9:32 p.m.
As Engine 7 arrived, the fire began extending to the nearby residence. Assistant Chief McGregor directed the initial line to the house to prevent further spread, with the second line knocking down the fire. Engine 7 set up a porta tank for water shuttle operations. Tanker 20 arrived and dropped its first load of water. Engine 8 and Rescue 1 came shortly after that.
The Tanker Task Force request brought mutual aid from Pierrepont Fire, Potsdam Fire, West Potsdam Fire, Pyrites Fire, and Russell Fire.
Two firefighters received minor injuries. One was taken to Canton Potsdam Hospital by Canton Rescue Squad for evaluation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the St. Lawrence County Fire Investigation Team.
Canton Fire had twenty-three members respond and all Canton Fire units were back in service at 1:42 a.m.
