Canton Fire saved a nearby home to this burning garage Sunday night. Canton Fire Department photo

CANTON — The Canton Volunteer Fire Department saved a house from destruction Sunday night after a nearby garage fire’s flames licked at the siding.

It was 9:23 p.m. when they got the call that a garage at 2177 Route 68 was ablaze. First Assistant Chief Shawn McGregor arrived two minutes after the call to find the fire threatening the house just about 10 feet away.

