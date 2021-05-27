HEUVELTON — A fire on Wednesday morning destroyed a Heuvelton resident’s garage.
Heuvelton, Morristown , and Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Fire Departments as well as the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department responded to the fire at 52 Wardell Road.
Heuvelton’s Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Travis Wood said the fire occurred at 8:15 a.m. and it took an hour to get the fire fully under control.
Although no one was injured in the fire, Mr. Wood said the resident’s garage is at a total loss but was insured.
The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is underway.
