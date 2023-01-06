PARISHVILLE — Firefighters within 15 minutes knocked down a garage fire on Thursday believed to have been started by either an exploding lithium ion battery or the battery’s charger.
Parishville Fire Chief Ed E. Cool said firefighters were dispatched to 49 Catherine St. around 11:39 a.m. He said they arrived to find a “fully engulfed garage fire.”
He said one of the occupants had let her dog outside, noticed the flames and called 911.
“It probably took us 15 minutes, maybe, to knock the fire down to where we had the flames down,” Mr. Cool said. “We were there probably about three hours, cleaning up and getting the hot spots and everything out of it.”
He said a St. Lawrence County cause and origin investigation team determined “either [a] ion lithium battery exploded and started it, or something with the charger.”
He said the garage is still standing and can likely be repaired.
The homeowners, who Mr. Cool identified as the Darrah family, lost a toolbox full of tools, a snowblower and other personal items as a result of the blaze.
Parishville firefighters received mutual aid from the Hopkinton-Fort Jackson and Potsdam fire departments.
