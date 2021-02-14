MASSENA — One garage was destroyed and another was damaged by fire here Saturday night.
According to Massena Fire Chief Paul Brownell, the call came in at 10:25 p.m. for a fire at 145 Beach St. Crews were on scene just a few minutes later. They found the property’s garage entirely ablaze.
“You could see the flames from down the road pulling up on scene,” Mr. Brownell said.
Besides fighting the main fire, Mr. Brownell said crews focused on preventing the spread of the blaze around the relatively dense neighborhood on the north side of Massena.
“There were a lot of exposures, it was a tight neighborhood with a lot of houses and garages nearby,” Mr. Brownell said.
In about an hour, the blaze was knocked down, although the garage was a total loss. A garage on an adjacent lot was also damaged. Crews were on scene for a few hours after the bulk of the blaze was cut down to ensure no hot spots remained.
Mr. Brownell said the garage on Beach Street was so destroyed that fire investigators quickly deemed the case closed with the cause undetermined.
