Garbage truck catches fire outside Gouverneur transfer station
GOUVERNEUR — Calls went out to Gouverneur Volunteer Fire Department and Gouverneur Rescue around 1:30 p.m. Monday to respond to reports of a vehicle fire at the solid waste transfer station on Route 11 in Gouverneur.
When crews arrived, they found a garbage truck fully engulfed in flames just off the county transfer station property.
Gouverneur Rescue Director Mark Deavers said he wasn’t aware of any injuries when reached for comment Monday afternoon.
Richville Fire Department’s tankers were also put on standby. Potsdam Rescue was asked to have a crew on standby, but it’s unclear if that was related to the fire.
St. Lawrence County Solid Waste Director and Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers told the times that he didn’t have any details about damage to the county transfer station or if any county employees were involved.
The Gouverneur Fire Department wasn’t immediately able to be reached for additional details Monday evening.
