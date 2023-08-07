POTSDAM — A Casella driver was rescued after the garbage truck he was driving rolled over Wednesday afternoon and he became trapped inside.
Potsdam Fire and Rescue and state police responded to the report of a rollover with entrapment near 320 Dayton Road around 12:46 p.m. that day. West Potsdam Fire also responded.
Firefighters were able to remove a gasket that held the windshield in place. They used a backboard to get the driver, Douglas J. Weaver, 57, of Potsdam onto a stretcher. Potsdam Rescue took him to Canton-Potsdam Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Potsdam firefighters said.
New York State Police investigated the crash. There were no charges filed.
The road was briefly closed. Firefighters used absorbent pads and a substance they described as “speedy dry” to absorb fluids spilled from the truck.
Route 11 Trucking responded with a wrecker that overturned the flipped garbage truck.
