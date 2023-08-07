A Casella garbage truck rolled over on Dayton Road on Wednesday. The driver had to be rescued from being entrapped and was treated for injuries. Courtesy photo/Potsdam Fire

POTSDAM — A Casella driver was rescued after the garbage truck he was driving rolled over Wednesday afternoon and he became trapped inside.

Potsdam Fire and Rescue and state police responded to the report of a rollover with entrapment near 320 Dayton Road around 12:46 p.m. that day. West Potsdam Fire also responded.

