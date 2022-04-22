OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Garden Club is holding a fundraising event – Garden Gifts Galore – a silent auction on Friday, May 6 at the Remington Musuem’s 311 House on Washington St. from 4-7 p.m. The proceeds from this event will be used to buy plants for the many gardens maintained throughout the city by the Ogdensburg Garden Club.
Come and view a variety of garden related accessories created by local artists, builders and Garden Club members. The cost of a ticket to the event is $5 which will include light refreshments, a cash bar and a chance to win a door prize.
From 4–6:15 p.m. there will be viewing, bidding and socializing.
Bidding will end at 6:15 p.m., but socializing will continue.
From 6:30-7 p.m. there will be a door prize drawing and auction winners will be announced and items purchased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.