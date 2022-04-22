OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Garden Club is looking for residents to assist in the beautification of Ogdensburg by sponsoring hanging flower baskets. Each year, the club organizes this project with the assistance of the Ogdensburg DPW who hang the baskets around Memorial Day and take them down just after Labor Day.
They can be seen on Ford and State streets.
People can assist the garden club by sponsoring baskets in honor or memory of someone special. Anonymous donations are also welcome. Sponsors and those honored will be published in The Journal, at the Ogdensburg Public Library and at the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce throughout the year.
Send sponsoring information - your name, address and phone number to Donna Pirie, 812 Pickering St., Ogdensburg, NY, 13669 and include a check for $45 per basket made payable to the Ogdensburg Garden Club. For more information, call Donna Pirie at (315) 393-7426.
