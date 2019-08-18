POTSDAM — GardenShare is requesting preregistration for this year’s Fight Hunger 5K to ensure that participants can make the most of what promises to be a wonderful and worthwhile event.
“We have a lot of exciting plans,” said Angela Villeneuve-Bronson, a volunteer on the 5K planning team. “Signing up now will ensure participants get a t-shirt and meal, if they are interested.”
This year’s Fight Hunger 5K walk/run is being held in conjunction with The Harvester, an inaugural agritourism cycling event hosted by Cycle ADK and St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 22, at Fobare’s Fruits in Rensselaer Falls. Check-in for the 5K will begin at 11 a.m.; the walk/run will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Following the 5K and cycling tour, Fobare’s will host a BBQ lunch featuring local beer from In-Law Brewing and full access to Fobare’s grounds and venues. Live music from Crane School of Music Irish Ensemble Class will liven things up from 1 to 3 p.m.
To enjoy all the event has to offer, participants must pre-register and submit payment for the 5K no later than Sept. 6. For information and to pre-register, visit www.gardenshare.org or call 315-261-8054.
This is GardenShare’s largest fundraising event for the year, and participants are encouraged to raise additional funds through individual sponsorships. Prizes will be awarded to top fundraisers. Fundraising information is also available on the GardenShare website.
GardenShare’s Fight Hunger 5K supports programs that help “solve the problem of hunger in St. Lawrence County through policy advocacy work and by strengthening the food system to benefit all county residents.” This is possible thanks to the efforts of many volunteers and these sponsors: Hyde-Stone Mechanical Contractors, Stauffer Farms, St. Lawrence Health System, St. Mary’s Church of Canton, Brookfield Renewable, Frazer Computing, S&L Electric, SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Adirondack Fragrance, Barking Dog Saloon, Canton Farmers Market, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Community Bank, NA, Cookland Farm, Raquette River Pub, WoodChop Shop and NCPR.
