Get some healthy outdoor exercise while celebrating the gorgeous pastoral vistas in our region at GardenShare’s 2019 Fight Hunger 5K walk/run on Sept. 22, at Fobare’s Fruits in Rensselaer Falls. Held in conjunction with The Harvester, an agritourism cycling tour hosted by Cycle ADK and St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the 5K offers an opportunity to help ensure food justice for all north country neighbors. Check-in for the 5K begins at 11 a.m.; the walk/run begins at 11:30 a.m. Learn more and sign up at www.gardenshare.org. Submitted Photo
