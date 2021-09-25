CANTON — Those who lament the lack of local produce featured at restaurants in St. Lawrence County have cause to celebrate during a week in October, when GardenShare will host its first-ever Restaurant Week.
Carlene L. Doane, GardenShare associate director, said Restaurant Week encourages eateries across the county to highlight local produce on their menus. This might include restaurants developing a special dish for the week featuring a local ingredient.
“Restaurant Week encourages folks to go out and dine at restaurants, and we’re encouraging those restaurants to use local food,” Ms. Doane said. “If they already do use local food, we’re encouraging those restaurants to create a special dish for that time period using local ingredients.”
Participating restaurants are asked to include local ingredients in at least one dish on their menu that week.
“Once the restaurants sign up, we will develop some information highlighting the farmers and growers from whom the produce came,” Ms. Doane said.
She said GardenShare is still recruiting restaurants, and some have already pledged to participate, including Big Spoon Kitchen in Potsdam, Jake’s on the Water in Hannawa Falls, The Blue House in Madrid and Flying Lotus in Canton.
The deadline for restaurants to register is Sept. 22. Participation forms are found at wdt.me/restweek.
“These are tough times for restaurants,” said Carol S. Pynchon, GardenShare’s board president and chair of the development committee. “We’re hoping to encourage local diners to explore the many delicious dining options available in the county, all while supporting GardenShare’s food justice programs.”
GardenShare is a nonprofit promoting food security for St. Lawrence County residents. For more information, visit www.GardenShare.org.
