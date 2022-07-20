CANTON — GardenShare hired a new market manager to oversee the farmers’ markets in Canton, Potsdam and Gouverneur.
Kathryn Puleo started the position in the beginning of June. She coordinates and communicates with vendors in order to streamline market operations.
“Part of the job is working with vendors and developing vendor relationships,” said Carlene L. Doane, executive director of GardenShare.
“She’s working with new folks coming in to see if they’re a good fit for the market, and she also helps communicate what is available at each of the markets,” Ms. Doane said.
Her position also allows for a clearer chain of command, Ms. Doane said. Now, vendors know exactly who to approach with questions or concerns.
“We’ve already seen the benefits of what she’s doing, where vendors only have to deal with one manager,” she said. “Ms. Puleo’s been able to develop a rapport with our vendors and she’s getting to know the community.”
The need for the new position became clear as volunteers began to retire.
“All our markets in the county have been supported through volunteers,” Ms. Doane said, “and the market managers for Canton, Potsdam and Gouverneur were retiring, so GardenShare decided we needed someone to take on that role professionally.”
Ms. Doane said it had to be an actual job rather than a volunteer position due to the amount of work the position entailed.
“We felt it was important because there’s a lot to do, and before it was just volunteers managing the markets, so now Ms. Puleo is being paid a fair wage to do it,” she said.
Aside from managing the vendors, Ms. Puleo will work to bring entertainment back to the farmers’ markets.
“COVID-19 squashed the market entertainment,” Ms. Doane said. This included live music and other performers.
By bringing it back, she said Ms. Puleo will help make the markets more of a “visitors’ destination overall.”
Ms. Puleo said working intimately with her community has always been important for her.
“I’ve always had a community oriented career,” she said. “I’ve worked with people who have different sorts of income and ways of life, and since the farmers’ markets bring everyone together, I thought this job was important.”
She said she’s worked in customer service before and knows the value it can bring to a particular service.
“I like to be knowledgeable or helpful to anyone who has questions on GardenShare or any of the markets in the county,” she said.
Her favorite part of the job is getting to know all the talented people.
“I really enjoy getting to know all the farmers and artisans we have in the area,” she said. “We have very creative people, and what’s been so interesting and enjoyable is seeing everyone selling their goods and being passionate about what they do and sharing their knowledge with me.
“I love what I’m doing so much,” she said.
Ms. Puleo attends the Canton Farmers’ Market in the park every Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. She is at the Gouverneur market in the village park every Thursday, and in Ives Park in Potsdam every Saturday, during the same hours.
