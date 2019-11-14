gas leak
An employee of Potsdam Save-A-Lot that did not want to be identified, left, stands in front of the store with the doors wide open Thursday turning away customers due to a natural gas leak in the store. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — A natural gas leak at the Potsdam Save-A-Lot on Thursday morning resulted in employees having to turn customers away at the door.

Liberty Utilities was on the scene dealing with the issue. The store was reopened by 10:30 a.m.

