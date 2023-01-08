Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
WATERTOWN — The “Gas Tax Holiday” ended New Year’s Day and gas prices have risen across the north country compared to what they were just a week ago.
The gas tax holiday temporarily suspended both the 8-cent-per-gallon motor fuel tax as well as an 8-cent-per-gallon sales tax on gas.
The average price of gas in the Watertown area on Friday was $3.477 per gallon, which is higher than it was one week ago when the average price was $3.428. However, the price Friday is about 30 cents lower than it was a month ago.
Jefferson County overall sits at right about state average in gas prices at $3.472, with the state averaging $3.465, according to AAA. Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are both over the state average with Lewis County at $3.595 and St. Lawrence County at $3.652, AAA states. The average price of gas nationwide, according to AAA is $3.290, which is about $.175 less than New York state’s average.
Drivers were lined up in droves on Friday afternoon at Valero’s in Watertown, where people there say they can get the cheapest gas, with lines sometimes as long as two cars per gas pump.
Buck Petrie of Watertown was pumping gas into his vehicle shortly before noon on Friday when he said that he only goes to Valero because the price is generally cheaper.
Mr. Petrie said he normally tries to find the cheapest gas he can before choosing which station to go to.
“Between the grocery store and this, it’s made it a hard decision,” he said.
Debra Gadson, who is also from Watertown, said she noticed about a 9-cent difference in what she paid Friday versus what she paid the last time she got gas.
“It really hasn’t been too hindersome so far,” she said.
The gas prices have forced her to make a few changes in her life.
“It is what it is, always, absolutely,” she said. “It certainly has forced me to change a few things like cutting out going to the movies once a week. (I) still have to go to work, and you have to have gas to go to work, but you have to have money to get gas to go to work.”
Wil Moss, who is originally from Hawaii, but has made the north country his home for the previous 12 years after being in the military, said last week he filled his tank up for between $2.90 and $2.95.
“Quick little jump,” he said.
He also said that the rise of gas prices has forced him to be a little more conscious of where he is going.
“I kind of fill up any chance that I get,” he said. “Especially when the prices dropped real quick.”
Esther Reape, who lives in Felts Mills, said she has just “gone with the flow because there’s not much I can do.”
At one point, it was costing Ms. Reape about $75 to $80 to fill up her tank. Now it costs about $55 to $60.
Ms. Reape finds it curious why there is such a disparity from one gas station to another.
Gas prices at Valero in Watertown could be seen to be around $3.10, while Ms. Reape said she found prices in other areas exceeding $3.80 when she was an hour away from Watertown.
“That’s what I don’t get is … the difference,” she said. “A quarter is a lot, a nickel no, not so much, but a quarter to 50 cents, I don’t understand. I feel like someone is taking advantage.”
