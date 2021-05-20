General surgeon joins St. Lawrence Health System medical team

POTSDAM — Board certified general surgeon Jillian Bartling, DO, has joined St. Lawrence Health’s (SLH) medical team. Her offices are in the Leroy Outpatient Center on Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s main campus at 50 Leroy St. and in the MH Medical Building at 181 Maple St., Massena.
Dr. Bartling is American Osteopathic Board of Surgery certified, and she earned her doctor of osteopathy medical degree from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences COM, Yakima, Wash. She completed her general surgery residency at Detroit Medical Center –Sinai Grace, Detroit; and a fellowship in head and neck surgery at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Buffalo.
Dr. Bartling said that she grew up in Alaska, and the St. Lawrence Valley Region is an amazing fit for her and her family.
“I am looking forward to raising my family in an environment similar to the one I was raised in. I value the lifestyle the North Country embodies, with a focus on the outdoors, the importance of family, and adaptability. I am truly excited to become a member of this community,” Dr. Bartling said.
Dr. Bartling is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, American College of Surgeons, and Association of Women Surgeons. She is certified in Advanced Trauma Life Support, Advanced Surgical Skills for Exposure in Trauma, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, Fundamental Critical Care Support, and Fundamentals of Laparoscopic Surgery.
She was involved in the international South Sudan Surgical Outreach program, PNWU Philippines Medical/Surgical Volunteer Program, and was a Cameroon, Africa, medical volunteer.
As a general surgeon, Dr. Bartling performs (minimally invasive) surgery for conditions associated with the large and small intestines, colon, breast, pancreas, stomach, esophagus, appendix, spleen, gallbladder, liver, soft tissue and skin, head and neck, thyroid and parathyroid system, endocrine system and pelvis.
For more information about Dr. Bartling, visit wdt.me/bartling.
