AKWESASNE — They held them close.
The entire time, the parents of Akwesasne held their children close at the opening condolence ceremony’s tobacco burning.
And down Route 37, where hundreds of all ages marched from Generations Park to Jacobs Field.
After walking 2½ miles in the July sun, families sat on the lawn, their children in their laps — heads resting at their chests.
They did this while listening to survivors of Canadian residential schools speak.
Many who attended on Thursday wore orange.
Many others wore or carried the triplet of words.
“Every Child Matters.”
And some spoke of the scenes of atrocity they witnessed at the institutions, firsthand.
“(Today’s event) is held to help people with grief — to help ease sadness,” Tehoronio David, a participant in the march, said. “It’s our opportunity to address the grief of our relatives — who are still alive and the ones who we lost. The victims.”
The remains of 215 First Nations children were found in a former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada, last month.
Some residents of Akwesasne view the residential schools as concentration camps, as indigenous children were forced into the buildings. The system of institutions did not fall into a decline until the 1970s. The last school did not close until 1996.
According to the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission and a report from the New York Times, the genocide of thousands of indigenous children is believed to have allegedly taken place at the schools.
Hundreds of more unmarked graves were found in Canada last week — a site of a former boarding school in Saskatchewan turning up 751 bodies.
Survivors of the schools on Thursday voiced that indigenous children were regularly beaten or starved, if they were to ever speak or act out of line. Because many of these schools were religious, there are some survivors in Akwesasne who had religions such as Christianity or Catholicism forced onto them, march participant Jeb Beeson said.
Rarahkwisere — whose name means “He Who Drags the Sun” — is a survivor of the Mohawk Institute, also known as the Mushole by survivors, in Ontario, or “Ontariio” — meaning “Beautiful Lake.”
Residential schools built throughout North America were used “to take the Indian out of the Indians,” Rarahkwisere said before the burning ceremony. He was at the Mohawk Institute for two years with 20 other children from Akwesasne and others, who were Cree. Rarahkwisere was critical of the Six Nation Confederacy Territory which “let the Mohawk Institute flourish” on Native American land, he said.
Doug George, who was also kept at the Mohawk Institute from 1967-68, said despite the schools’ efforts to take their Native American culture and identity away, he and others were able to return home.
“We found our way back,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy journey, either.”
If the residential schools had succeeded, with himself and other children, there would have been “no rationale” to “keep Akwesasne as a territory,” George said.
Residents on Thursday afternoon gathered for an opening tobacco burning at the Solomon Memorial lacrosse facility, where those in attendance were given the opportunity to take a handful of tobacco and say a prayer. The tobacco was then burned at the center of the room “so everyone’s voice is heard,” Beeson said.
After the burning, demonstrators took to Route 37, where occasional passersby would honk in solidarity at the sight of their signs. The tobacco ceremony was finished at Jacobs Field, following the march. The day ended with a community feast and a lacrosse, or medicine game, between the community elders and youth.
Beeson said he hasn’t seen the residents of Akwesasne come together like this “since 6-7 years ago,” when the community rallied to demonstrate behind protests against development of the Dakota Access Pipeline, in Standing Rock, N.D.
Beeson said it saddens him that it has had to be Native American trauma that brings the local community together. The Native American fight has been a long one, “right down to the babies,” he said.
Though Beeson is hopeful, Thursday’s demonstration can aid momentum in fighting against injustices.
“(Demonstrations such as this) It’s waking up all the generations.”
