Georgia fugitive arrested at border in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG — A Georgia man is being held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on a felony warrant after attempting to travel into Canada through the Ogdensburg port of entry.

On Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that the Canada Border Services Agency returned a lone man to the Ogdensburg port of entry after he was found to have a warrant for his arrest, according to a news release issued Monday.

