OGDENSBURG — A Georgia man is being held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on a felony warrant after attempting to travel into Canada through the Ogdensburg port of entry.
On Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that the Canada Border Services Agency returned a lone man to the Ogdensburg port of entry after he was found to have a warrant for his arrest, according to a news release issued Monday.
CBP officers at the port of entry arrested the man on an active National Crime Information Center warrant issued by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia for sexual exploitation of a minor. He was then turned over to Ogdensburg police.
The man, identified by city police as Samuel P. Chesney, 32, was arraigned in city court and was remanded to the county jail without bail. He is awaiting extradition.
“Our CBP officers remain vigilant and enforcement focused, and this case highlights their commitment to keep our community safe by identifying and intercepting a wanted sexual offender,” said Ogdensburg Port Director Thomas Trimboli in the release.
