NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series will present the North Country’s gift to the world of Bluegrass, The Gibson Brothers on July 1. The concert begins at 7 p.m. There is no set charge but there is a “pass the bucket”.
The Gibson Brothers return to their roots in bluegrass with this performance after their fling and adventure with their country-soul breakout Mockingbird.
The celebrated bluegrass duo — named back-to-back Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2012 and 2013 — played the Nashville game two decades ago, while in their early 20s, and were offered a major label deal, only to be told at the last minute that they were too “retro” for modern country music. Today, such characterizations, along with their authenticity, set them apart in the bluegrass and country genres.
As players and vocalists, they are superb, harmonizing as only siblings can; as songwriters they stand without peer, having long been a band awarded for their songs and song writing, drawing on much of the brothers’ experiences being raised on the family farm in Northern New York. As Northerners growing up in a Southern business, they had to work twice as hard as the bands from the south to achieve the success they have and were the first from that far north to carve a path to IBMA Entertainers of the year.
The Sweetgrass Foundation supports the acoustic concerts including The Gibson Brothers. The series is supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature as well as many individuals, businesses, organizations, and foundations.
The series continues to solicit much needed donations by check. Checks can be mailed to: Norwood Village Green Concert Series, 3 Bicknell Street, Norwood, NY 13668. All contributions are tax deductible. Donations are encouraged and needed, as it is the foundation to all of the series’ other support.
For further information consult the series website: nvgcs.org or call 315-261-2866
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.