WASHINGTON — Nearly 1 in 5 American adults either lack bank accounts or lack the kind of accounts they should have access to, and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is working to bring banking back to the U.S Postal Service.
On Wednesday, Sen. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., announced the reintroduction of her Postal Banking Act, which would reestablish postal banking, in which post offices offer checking and savings accounts, small loans, ATM access and debit cards to patrons for a small or no fee.
Postal banking started in 1911 but was phased out in the 1960s.
“The Postal Service has nearly 31,000 locations across the country, in each and every community from rural towns to inner cities, and each one of these locations can serve as a public, nonprofit bank,” she said during a press conference Wednesday.
According to analysis conducted by the senator’s office based on information from the U.S. Postal Service inspector general, a postal bank could generate nearly $19 billion in revenue for the service, and would plug a hole in the modern banking system that leaves many rural, low-income and minority groups without easy access to their money.
“Nearly 1 in 5 Americans are underbanked, including 40% of Black adults and 30% of Hispanic adults,” Se. Gillibrand said.
Sen. Gillibrand said 90% of the ZIP codes in the U.S. that don’t have a bank in their borders are in rural America.
The results can be pricey. When people don’t have access to a bank account to deposit funds or receive loans, they often have to rely on alternatives with high costs.
“That leaves families in those communities with nowhere to turn but to predatory lenders who can charge them interest rates that can be 20 times higher than the average credit card interest rates,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
She said data shows underbanked families spend a combined $190 billion per year on payday loan and check cashing services.
The senator’s legislation would allow patrons to establish interest-bearing savings accounts with up to $20,000 in them, and seek loans of up to $500 at one time, up to $1,000 over a year after the initial loan. All monetary limits would be increased automatically to counter the effects of inflation.
“These accounts can be used in combination with other federal, state and local alternative savings-building programs and supplemental income,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
The senator said the program wouldn’t cost any money, but instead provide another stream of revenue to support and rebuild the U.S. Postal Service, which has been financially unstable and suffering from staffing problems for many years, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Gillibrand blamed former President Donald J. Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was appointed by Mr. Trump, for many of the service issues in 2020, and said it was their policies and funding decisions that led to the decline in service at the Postal Service.
“I think to the extent you’d need more personnel (for postal banking), it can be funded through the $19 billion in revenue that you would create by establishing this program,” she said.
A pilot program to test postal banking launched in September, allowing customers to use checks made out to them by a business to buy prepaid Visa gift cards, with a $5.95 fee for the service. Only six people used the pilot program at the four offices where it was provided.
Sen. Gillibrand blamed Mr. DeJoy for that, saying it was his decision to add on the $5.95 fee.
“You don’t even pay that much to CitiBank,” she said. “Obviously, he was trying to make this not work.”
Mr. DeJoy remains postmaster general, but Sen. Gillibrand said she is hopeful that as the Biden administration appoints more officials to the U.S. Postal Regulatory Commission, which oversees the Postal Service, they will gain the votes to remove Mr. DeJoy as postmaster general.
“He’s terrible — I don’t support him and I hope we can get a new postmaster general sooner rather than later,” she said.
The legislation so far has three Democratic co-sponsors, who are working on getting support from Republican senators.
“I’m going to find the Republicans in the next couple of weeks and when I do that, it increases our chances of getting a vote in this Congress and getting it passed by the end of the year,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
