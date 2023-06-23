OGDENSBURG — During a trip to the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Friday, Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., highlighted $2.1 million in federal funding she helped secure to develop a 15,000-square-foot child care center expected to open in 2025, providing 300 families with high quality, affordable child care.

When the construction is complete in September 2025, The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence, a social services organization and preschool operator, will operate the center on the OBPA grounds.

