OGDENSBURG — During a trip to the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Friday, Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., highlighted $2.1 million in federal funding she helped secure to develop a 15,000-square-foot child care center expected to open in 2025, providing 300 families with high quality, affordable child care.
When the construction is complete in September 2025, The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence, a social services organization and preschool operator, will operate the center on the OBPA grounds.
Sen. Gillibrand said that the $2.1 million in federal funding will make the project happen.
“That is really going to help build it, create it, make sure it meets the needs of our children and families. Child care is really important for our communities. It’s also really important for our economy. It’s important so that people can go to work, so they can create business,” she said. “It’s really hard in a community like this if you don’t have day care slots because without it these parents have to stay home for longer than they wanted to. It means that families won’t have the resources they need and it means those kids don’t get that early socialization that’s so exciting for them to see kids their own age.”
Having day care allowed Sen. Gillibrand to be a member of Congress.
“I couldn’t have done either of those things if I didn’t have access to good, high quality day care. Unfortunately for too many parents, not only in the north country but around our whole state, it’s too expensive, it’s too difficult to access,” she said.
She said that as many as 64% of New Yorkers live in what is classified as a “child care desert,” which means a community has more than 50 children younger than 5 with few to no child care providers.
“Here in the north country, which is also a child care desert, there are six children for every available child care slot. Many families are forced to rely on help from family, friends or other children and sometimes parents can’t take certain jobs because they can’t leave their children unattended. By developing this 15,000-square-foot child care facility right here in Ogdensburg we will make sure parents in this community can get the support they need,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence credited Sen. Gillibrand for her leadership for putting this topic on the national stage.
“The OBPA in close partnership with The Arc of Jefferson-St. Lawrence believe the child care initiative will positively improve the lives of Ogdensburg area families and children that will be served. Ultimately, having quality child care significantly increases the number of New Yorkers who can join the workforce and feel that this investment today in our project will pay huge dividends in the future,” Mr. Lawrence said.
Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence CEO Lynn M. Pietroski said that they see the project as a huge opportunity for the north country. The new child care facility will offer 12 day care rooms that will house up to 125 students.
The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence will also add 25 new jobs to staff the facility, according to Ms. Pietroski.
“This center will change the lives of hundreds of people in the St. Lawrence County area,” she added.
Brian Murray, New York director for U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, talked about partnerships and how they make large projects such as the one in Ogdensburg move forward.
“USDA here in New York we’re committed. We’re committed to Ogdensburg and to the north country as well as all of New York,” Mr. Murray said.
Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, thanked Sen. Gillibrand for her commitment to child care and to economic development. He said that child care is “constricting” economic development as well as the area’s workforce.
“We can’t do anything to grow our workforce unless we have child care, we’re deeply short of child care spaces,” Mr. Gray said. “It is constricting economic development, it is constricting our labor force and this important to growing all of that.”
Brian Murray, New York director for U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, speaks to Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, Assemblyman Scott A. Gray and Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence CEO Lynn M. Pietroski during a press conference Friday at the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority where they were discussing a future child care facility in Ogdensburg. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times
