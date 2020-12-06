CANTON — This December, Traditional Arts in Upstate New York presents its annual Sugar & Spice Gingerbread Contest and Display, the ongoing Folkstore Holiday Showcase, and a series of virtual video visits highlighting traditions of the season.
While looking forward to resuming the annual Holiday Open House event in 2021, TAUNY did announce that Sugar and Spice Gingerbread Display will be open to the public, with winners announced, beginning on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
One of TAUNY’s most popular programs, the Gingerbread Contest and Display has been a TAUNY tradition since 2002.
In response to the unusual events and experiences of the past year, this year’s Sugar and Spice Contest is centered around the theme “2020,” inviting participants to use gingerbread and other edible materials to create a place, an item, or anything else that comes to mind to express something meaningful or interesting to them about the past year.
“This year, the display will be a bit smaller than usual,” TAUNY Director of Research and Programs Camilla Ammirati said. “Compared to past years, it seems that the gingerbread didn’t set, the gatherings of friends with great project ideas couldn’t gather, and the dreams of really making it happen over Thanksgiving weekend just didn’t quite work out. Because 2020. However, the entries people submitted are as creative, impressive, and delightful as ever! And all the more appreciated for the challenges all are facing at this time.”
In the spirit of this unusual season, TAUNY will be celebrating community contributions with a prize for each entry, and all are invited to come view them in the TAUNY Center Gallery, December 5th through 22nd.
In addition to opportunities to visit The TAUNY Center in person while maintaining safe social distancing, all are invited to come along on a “Traditions of the Season” virtual video visit series, highlighting seasonal activities from wreath making to cooking demonstrations and more with community members from around the region.
This video series will be produced by TAUNY’s new Communications Director, Xiuke Wei. Xiuke brings a background in filmmaking as well as her own unique perspective and great enthusiasm to the TAUNY team. Find TAUNY (@thetaunycenter) on Facebook and Instagram or join the mailing list (at tauny.org) to follow along on this series of video visits.
Throughout December, the community is also invited to shop in The North Country Folkstore and purchase new, locally made items in the Folkstore Holiday Showcase. In-person visitors can take advantage of extended shopping hours, and all can take advantage of additional ways to safely ring in the season with options such as extended shopping hours, curbside pickup, and an expanded holiday shopping department in the online store at tauny.org/shop.
The 2020 Sugar & Spice Contest and Display, and the “Traditions of the Season” video visit series, are supported by underwriting from Stewart’s Shops.
