MASSENA — Lifelong teacher and former St. Lawrence County Legislator Daniel J. Girard said he wants to see the north country be revitalized, and he’s running for state Senate to help make that happen.
Mr. Girard is running as a Democrat for the 50th State Senate District, which includes Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Franklin counties and the northern majority of Herkimer County.
He teaches English at Salmon River Central School District, and has previously worked at districts in Franklin and Jefferson counties. From 2007 to 2010, Mr. Girard was a Democratic legislator for St. Lawrence County, representing Louisville.
In an interview this week, Mr. Girard said he is focused on the idea of an economic revival for the north country.
“Industry is one place we have had a lot of growth,” he said. “And tourism as well. Trying to build upon those would be good, and trying to solidify our agricultural base.”
Since 2015, Mr. Girard has been a founding member of a Facebook group that had advocated to bring a Tesla plant to Massena, to create jobs and economic growth in the area. The group has garnered support from state and federal representatives, but has not yet been successful in bringing a plant to the area.
Mr. Girard said that group, now called GrowNoCo, has expanded its mission to advocate for any kind of industrial growth in the region. That change came once Tesla opted to open a solar panel manufacturing facility in Buffalo.
“It looks like we should probably turn and take a lot of the information we’ve put together about why the north country is great for business, and expose that to all different kinds of industries,” he said.
On other issues, Mr. Girard said he is committed to listening to voters and passing legislation that matches their priorities. He said he believes bipartisanship is the best way to achieve goals, and he wouldn’t be beholden to any party line.
“I’m here to represent the best interests and ideals of what is now District 50, not of any party,” he said.
Mr. Girard is entering a race that has already proven tumultuous. When sitting state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, announced she would not be running for office again, Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and former Republican congressional candidate Matthew A. Doheny both announced their campaigns within hours.
Mr. Walczyk earned the first endorsement, from Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, also within hours. The congresswoman’s endorsement took shots at Mr. Doheny, and he dropped out of the race within days.
Mr. Girard said he isn’t worried about the rhetoric in his campaign against Mr. Walczyk turning nasty.
“If this race turns nasty, it’s not because of me,” he said. “I’m going to run a very upfront and respectful campaign.”
In December 2020, Mr. Girard was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment by state police. Police records indicate the charge stemmed from a domestic incident.
Mr. Girard declined to expand on the situation leading to the harassment charge, and said he has pleaded not guilty.
“It’s a personal kind of family thing,” he said. “I am not guilty of that.”
The matter remains in litigation.
Mr. Girard said he is dedicating his time now to petitioning for the Democratic line in the general election in November. No other candidates in either party have announced campaigns yet.
