POTSDAM — The state Department of Environmental Conservation launched a new system for fishing licenses in late June, but local in-person dealers have had issues, leaving many completely unable to sell at all.
“I guess it was a little bit of luck,” Potsdam Town Clerk Cindy Goliber said.
Ms. Goliber’s office had completed the training tutorial on the new DEC Automatic Licensing System, or DECALS, but ran into a technical glitch which wouldn’t allow her to actually process licenses.
“Fortunately, I was able to reach someone down at the DEC in Albany which they passed along my problem to somebody and they were able to get me up and running very quickly,” Ms. Goliber said.
Other dealers weren’t as fortunate. Parishville Town Clerk Connie Maguire said she received her DECALS printer on May 9, but was never sent a login for the system as she was told would happen as soon as it arrived. She says two attempts at contacting DEC about the problem have been left without answer.
“I’ve heard nothing. I’ve reached out twice with nothing,” Ms. Maguire says, though noting that she does get sales reports from the system, which are currently zero because she’s unable to sell.
The new systems for licensing were designed by a Texas-based company specializing in software systems for outdoor recreation licensing and training. The machines were sent to licensing agents, which include town clerks and retail stores like Walmart and Dick’s, in May with the anticipation of going live in early June. That date was ultimately pushed back until later in the month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the systems finally went live the week before Independence Day, usually a popular time for anglers, license issuers started to run into the issues.
“The DEC contractor for the DECAL system has been working diligently to reach and provide training for every NYS licensing agent,” a DEC spokesperson said. “Connecting with all agents takes time for a variety of reasons, including agents’ availability and accessibility by phone. DEC has been and continues to request hours of availability so return calls may be answered.”
Canton Town Clerk Lisa Hammond said she’s also having issues with the system and is unable to process licenses. Her office just reopened after being shut down due to the pandemic, and having this happen was not a great scenario. While she said it’s disappointing to have to send potential customers, some who come back year after year, elsewhere. Additionally, in geographically spread out St. Lawrence County, the closest dealer might be miles away.
“I’ve got the Amish who come in here on a buggy and when I say ‘oh Potsdam is selling,’ they look at me like ‘I have to drive to Potsdam?’” Ms. Hammond said.
Several of the issuing agents spoken to for this story indicated they hope that the glitches are resolved as soon as possible, but especially before early August when hunting licenses go on sale. And while residents are still able to purchase licenses online, clerks such as Ms. Goliber encouraged individuals to buy local because a portion of sales, albeit a mere 5.5 percent for year-to-year licenses, is a commission for the licensing agent.
The DEC spokesperson added that the agents with unresolved issues can reach out to DEC’s License Sales Division directly at 518-402-8843 or via email at Fw.information@dec.ny.gov.
