Go Green Storage supports golf tournament

Go Green Storage has supported the Potsdam Humane Society for a second year with a $1,000 Hole in One Sponsorship for their golf tournament on June 4th. Shown here are Bonnie Boyd of PHS receiving the donation from Rachel, niece of Ron Paige, owner of Go Green on 11B in Potsdam. The Humane Society thanks the whole north country community for great support in helping animals — from adoptions to supporting their Best Friends Thrift Store and everything in between. Submitted photo
