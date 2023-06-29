CANTON — The 86 members of the Class of 2023 of Hugh C. Williams High School received their diplomas Friday night before hundreds of family, friends and supporters.
Madison Brandy, class president, was the first of three student speakers who addressed their classmates. In her speech, “The Moments That Define Us,” Brandy spoke of the special moments the Class of 2023 experienced at Hugh C. Williams.
She urged her classmates to be kind and caring and to live a life full of passion. She then turned her back on the audience and raised her cell phone to take a selfie with her classmates in the background.
“No one remembers their first step,” Kayla Larabee said in her speech “Stepping Stones.”
Just like a toddler learning to walk, the life of high school students is filled with failures as they learn and grow, she said.
“Failure is a natural part of our progression,” she said. “All of us are bound to fail again. It is scary, but it is also exciting.”
In her speech, “It’s a Journey,” Peyton Taylor started with a message of gratitude.
“Thank you to all those who supported us at Hugh C. Williams,” she said.
She urged her classmates to expand their horizons upon graduation.
“It may seem safe or easy to stay in our rural New York bubble, but I believe that expanding our horizons will be beneficial not only for us but for the world,” she said.
When they go out into the world, she told her classmates to remember, “Once a Bear, Always a Bear.”
Lauren Paige Joellen Anson
Nolan William Charles Bombard
Ethan Michael Dryden Dent
Ryleigh Ann Marie Ferguson
Isabelle Claire Gustafson
Phoebe Catherine Jaskowski
Erich Jacob David Mattice
Teagan Narissa Sage McAloon
Jacob McDougall Jayden Allen McGrath
Julian Moses Newell Dodds
Courtney Elizabeth Peters
Josephine Mailey Schonberg
Gabriella Claire Schuckers
Christian Jacob George Simons
Luke Christopher Charlie Wentworth
