CANTON – The Canton Goldenaires Men’s Barbershop Chorus has been working on its fall schedule and have announced that the chorus, along with friends, will be performing on Nov. 30 at Canton High School Auditorium for the benefit of the Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch, 5905 Country Route 27, just outside of Canton.
As a publicity booster, special “invitations” are being made up and will be distributed by all people involved in this special performance to spread the word, acting as reminders, and to seek donations for the Lodge, if one cannot attend.
There will be a free will offering at the door and all proceeds will go to the Lodge. The Lodge was conceived as a result of the helpsamikickcancer.org fundraising campaign. The Lodge is a place that enriches the lives of a family who has received the news of a pediatric cancer diagnosis.
The Goldenaires, the Canton Middle School chorus, Impromtu (men’s barbershop quartet) and Fortisimo (the women’s a cappella North Quartet from Potsdam) will be performing in the show, The Canton Goldenaires and Friends … Sing Out for a Cause.
