CANTON — Since their show in late November at Canton High School, where they raised $1600 for helpsamikickcaner.com, the Goldenaires Barbershop chorus has performed four caroling sing outs — for the Church and Community Program; United Helpers Independent Living Facility residents; and two Salvationi Army “Ring/Sings.”
Now, following their annual dinner (election of officers and barbershoppers of the year (3)) in early January, they are gearing up to publicize, sell and deliver their “singing valentines” on Friday as part of the Canton Winterfest. For $40, a singing valentine will be delivered between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday. Last year three quartets covered St. Lawrence County to deliver over 40 special gifts. All monies collected go toward awards to college-bound seniors who apply. Applications will be available at all St. Lawrence County schools soon. Last year four awards of $400 each were presented to students at Clifton-Fine (Zana Northrop); Massena (Spencer Beckstead); Ogdensburg (Elizabeth Peo); and Potsdam (Joey Lashomb), with 17 seniors applying for a cash award.
To order your “singing valentine”, talk to a Goldenaires member or call/text Vicki at 315-379-9848 or 315-261-9828 to give your delivery details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.