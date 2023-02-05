Goldenaires getting ready to deliver “Singing Valentines”

Goldenaires performing during Music on Main in Canton. The Goldenaires are taking orders for the annual Singing Valentines. Tom Graser/Plaindealer photo

CANTON — Valentine’s is coming and The Goldenaires are preparing their quartets for another day of fun with surprise deliveries.

Valentines Day falls Feb. 14 and the barbershop groups will deliver from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.all over St. Lawrence County. The Gloldenaires have delivered between 45 and 50 per day over the past few years with all proceeds benefiting high school senior applicants.

