Goldenaires getting ready to deliver “Singing Valentines”

CANTON — Valentine’s is coming and The Goldenaires are preparing their quartets for another day of fun with surprise deliveries.
Valentines Day falls Feb. 14 and the barbershop groups will deliver from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.all over St. Lawrence County. The Gloldenaires have delivered between 45 and 50 per day over the past few years with all proceeds benefiting high school senior applicants.
Last year the Goldenaires delivered over 40 virtual (YouTube) “singing valentines” and gave out four, $400 awards to deserving seniors in the St.Lawrence-Lewis Co. BOCES District.
Seniors in the St.Lawrence-Lewis Co. BOCES District.
If interested in supporting the effort, please see any Goldenaires chorus member or call Vicki Hanson at 315-379-9848(home) or 315-261-9828(cell and text). She needs to know who the caller is and his or her contact number to confirm; who is to receive the “singing valentine” ; the address to which the valentine is to be delivered; and, how payment will be made.
Information will be sent out to schools(guidance and music departments) for seniors with a special talent and/or interest in music(vocal and/or instrumental) on how to apply. Our committee usually receives
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.