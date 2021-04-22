POTSDAM — The Rotary Club of Potsdam is seeking area golfers for its 17th annual Potsdam Rotary Scholarship Golf Tournament on May 15 at the Potsdam Town & Country Club.
Traditionally one of the first charity golf tournaments of the season, Potsdam Rotary’s is a fun Captain & Crew format with contests for Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, Beat the Pro, and Putting.
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., with lunch at 11 and a shotgun start at 11:30. The event will end with a fun seafood & barbecue celebration and prizes. The $90 per golfer cost includes greens fees, carts, lunch, and dinner.
Registrations for foursomes are now being accepted at potsdamrotary.org (click on “Potsdam Rotary Scholarship Golf Tournament 2021” under Upcoming Events).
The event will take place weather permitting, keeping golfer safety and course maintenance in mind as well. The Club will be preparing carts and the course in keeping with all recommended pandemic guidelines. Meals will be seated while observing all social distancing requirements.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit Potsdam Rotary’s BOCES College Scholarship Program, as well as other projects, like a Potsdam High School Scholarship, Dodge Pond summer camp scholarships for children with developmental disabilities, and the Rotary Youth Leadership Award.
For more information, contact Christa Carroll at 315-742-2555 or potsdamrotaryevents@gmail.com, or go to potsdamrotary.org.
