POTSDAM — Golshan Madraki, an assistant professor of engineering and management at Clarkson University has been selected as the next associate director of the Honors Program at Clarkson University.
Clarkson’s Honors Program is an intensive four-year curriculum for talented and engaged students. The university enrolls only 50 new students in the Honors Program each year.
“We’re thrilled that Dr. Madraki will be joining our Honors team. She brings enthusiasm, a wealth of expertise, and a deep commitment to the development of our Honors students. She was the recipient of the Kristen Craig Memorial Faculty Recognition Award in 2021, which is bestowed by Honors students on the faculty member who has most positively impacted them. As Associate Director, we are confident that she will offer innovative ideas and provide meaningful mentorship for our students during their time at Clarkson,” Honors Program Director Dr. Kate Krueger said in a prepared statement.
Madraki received her Ph.D. degree in Industrial and System Engineering from Ohio University in 2017 and her B.S. and M.S. degrees in industrial management in 2010 and 2013, respectively from Allameh Tabatabai University in Tehran, Iran.
Madraki’s areas of expertise include Algorithm, Graph Theory, Social media, Operations Research, and Mathematical Modeling.
“I am very excited about my new role in the Honors Program knowing that our honors students have so much potential and contribute significantly to the Clarkson future. I cannot wait to join the amazing team of Honors faculty and staff and work closely with Dr. Krueger to make innovative and efficient progress in this Program,” Madraki said.
