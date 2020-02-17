WADDINGTON — Adam Miller, 12 of Massena had a great weekend of ice fishing recently. On his first day at Brandy Brook in Waddington, he hauled in a 31-inch, 9-pound northern pike and then the next day landed a 25-inch, 5-pound northern in the same area. The photos were submitted by Adam’s grandmother, Robin Miller.
