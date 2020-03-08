Celebrating the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at Gordmans on Feb. 8, were employees from left: Wendy Chevrier; Andee Farrand; Paula Murphy; Josh Hanna; Tamie Sauve, Store Manager; Anthony Grizzuto; Kelsey Murphy; Nancy Bristol; Bonnie Burgess and Debbie Murray. Gordmans celebration included a donation of $1,000 to the Ogdensburg Free Academy which was presented to Kevin Kendall, Superintendent. The OFA Cheerleading Squad opened the ceremony with the Star Spangled Banner followed by two rousing cheers. Gordmans was welcomed to Ogdensburg by City Councilor Daniel Skamperle and Laura Pearson, Executive Director of the Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce. Chamber of Commerce photo
