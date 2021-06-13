CANTON — Through their many years of dedication and service to United Helpers, CEOs Stephen Knight and John Turongian have made a lasting impact on the organization. Now, that impact will forever be recognized through the naming of the therapy suite at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton.
Dr. Edward and Barbara “Bobby” Gordon established the tribute with the creation of a Charitable Gift Annuity through the Northern New York Community Foundation, their second major gift benefitting United Helpers, following their first major gift in 2019 to create the Fannie Frank Distinguished CNA Award.
Dr. Gordon said this was something in the works before he had heard of Mr. Knight’s retirement plans.
“Both Steve and John are tremendous leaders,” he said in a press release from United Helpers. “Bobby and I wanted to do something meaningful to thank them for all they’ve done for United Helpers and the north country as a whole. We felt like this lasting tribute was a good way to remember them and benefit an organization that I know means just as much to them as it does to us.”
The Community Foundation assists United Helpers as a steward of a number of donor-restricted and organizational funds. Both organizations worked with the Gordons to identify a charitable giving vehicle that would be meaningful, honor Mr. Knight and Mr. Turongian, and support United Helpers in perpetuity. The charitable gift annuity established by the Gordons allowed them to accomplish all three goals.
“The Gordons’ devotion to the mission of United Helpers has been inspiring and a guiding hand to the organization. This gift and their generosity over many years is a reflection of that commitment. It is a wonderful example of bringing dedicated donors, an essential area nonprofit, and the Foundation together to create a gift that will endure,” said Community Foundation Assistant Director Max DelSignore.
Dr. Gordon, who currently serves on the Management Company Board of Directors, has been a volunteer with United Helpers for 30-plus years. Mrs. Gordon is currently on the Society Board, and has been a volunteer for more than five years.
Rehabilitation services offered at the John M. Turongian & Stephen E. Knight Therapy Suite include physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy for both long-term and short-term therapy patients residing at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton. For additional information on these services, please visit www.unitedhelpers.org.
If you would like to make a gift to United Helpers, please visit www.unitedhelpers.org/giving, call 315-714-3123, or email giving@unitedhelpers.org.
