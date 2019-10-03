GOUVERNEUR — The First Student bus monitor charged with the endangering of minors following an alleged hate crime pleaded not guilty to the charges in Town Court Thursday morning.
Tiffany N. Spicer, 28, of 183 River Road, Edwards pleaded not guilty to three counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Ms. Spicer is accused of not intervening as two girls, ages 10 and 11 subjected a 10-year-old black girl with a Sept. 10, 20-minute physical assault that included racial slurs while on the school bus.
The alleged victim in the case was left with a black eye, bruises and missing hair after she was punched in the face, had her hair pulled and had her head slammed against the bus window, according to police and court documents.
Ms. Spicer approached the judge when her name was called, her eyes red and teary standing between her defense team of Patrick Hennessy, Syracuse, and St. Lawrence County Assistant Public Defender Steven G. Ballan.
Ms. Spicer was released on her own recognizance and ordered to reappear on Nov. 7.
Mr. Hennessy told the court that he had motions to dismiss on two of the counts against Ms. Spicer, but declined to comment when approached by a Times reporter.
“We have nothing to say at this time,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.