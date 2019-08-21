GOUVERNEUR — A public hearing on proposed updates to the Gouverneur Central School safety plan is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in the high school cafeteria, 133 E. Barney St.
A regular school board meeting will follow. The school’s safety plan is designed to prevent or minimize the effects of serious violent incidents and emergencies. It’s also designed to facilitate coordination of schools and the district with local and county resources if those incidents take place.
A 30-day public comment period will follow the public hearing. Comments can be directed to Robert Klimowicz, school resource officer, at klimowicz.robert@gcsk12.org until Sept. 25.
The district’s safety committee has openings for parent representatives. Those interested can contact Mr. Klimowicz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.