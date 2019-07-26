GOUVERNEUR — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on July 22 charged David L. Parent, 67, and Susan A. Parent, 60, both of 1751 Route 11, each with two counts of felony fourth-degree grand larceny.
Deputies charged on July 18 at 88 Welch Road in the town, the couple worked together in giving away a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 1995 Dodge Dakota that belonged to another person.
They were each issued appearance tickets returnable to Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.