GOUVERNEUR — Firefighters rescued a dog and a hedgehog from a burning mobile home on Wednesday.
The Gouverneur Fire Department responded to a reported blaze at the mobile home on U.S, Highway 11. Crews found smoke showing from the home so they split into two teams, with one providing fire suppression and the other searching the home.
Interior crews ended up finding a kitchen fire, which was knocked down quickly. The dog and hedgehog were also found. The pets were removed and turned over to Gouverneur Rescue for oxygen treatment.
