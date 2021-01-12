GOUVERNEUR — Quick response by the Gouverneur Fire Department on Monday night kept a working garage fire from entering the home it’s attached to, and saved the life of a pet.
At about 5:20 p.m., Gouverneur fire responded to 54 Little York Road in Fowler and were met with an active blaze.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, crews were assigned interior attack entering the front door to stop the fire from entering the house from the attached garage. Crews were able to make a “good hit” on the large body of fire, stopping it in the entry way from the garage, the post reads.
Crews were on scene for about three hours overhauling to make sure all hot spots were out. Members were also able to safely remove an animal from the house.
One Gouverneur firefighter suffered minor burns from interior operations.
Gouverneur was assisted by Edwards and Harrisville fire departments.
