GOUVERNEUR — The $31.4 million three-story high school structure on East Barney Street, originally scheduled to be completed by January, is now scheduled to be finished by May due to weather and unforeseen infrastructure issues, causing several alterations, including an increase in cost.
On July 19, demolition crews tore down the century-old Dean Building at Gouverneur Central School, the third and final phase of a $31.4 million capital project that was approved by voters in 2014.
On Tuesday morning, Superintendent Lauren F. French said the demolition took longer than expected due to removal of the rubber gasket over the entire roof of the previous structure, causing a three- to four-week delay in getting the structural steel.
Additionally, there were issues with plumbing during phase one of the project, where inefficient drain pipes at the elementary school had to be dug up and replaced.
The Board of Education went back to the public and got approval to increase the cost of the project to $32.2 million.
“We ran out of being able to do all of the things that we wanted to do with the money we had,” Mrs. French said. “That would be after we completed phase one, which was the elementary and the middle school, and we were down about $4 million in terms of what we thought we had to spend and that was just a combination of running into things that we didn’t know about that needed to be addressed, like infrastructure.”
Additionally, once the structure was erected to its current state, it was October and cold weather set in, preventing the start of the exterior brick work, Mrs. French said.
“So you can’t start brick when it’s starting to get cold and so they had to stop that entirely and they went in and put sheet rock all up, wiring, plumbing, the technology, all of that is in place,” she said. “It’s all taped and the mud is all on and they even painted it and the cabinetry is going in right now.
But despite the delays, Mrs. French said the school is running on what she called a really positive manner on the budget allotted for the project, getting many necessary security measures in place and completing requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act in the form of a ramp that connects the new structure to the east cafeteria in the high school.
The new building will have alarms on the doors to do things like alert staff if they are propped open by students, cameras will be installed and there will be an in-house phone line, which previously didn’t exist.
“Prior to this project being complete, we did not have the ability to talk room to room,” Mrs. French said. “So if I am sitting here on the ground floor, and someone comes in and they are dangerous, I have no way of notifying these other people. They can even call a lock down from their room and shoot it out over the whole district.” The stained glass windows salvaged from the Dean Building will be installed on the East Barney Street side of the building, encased in protective glass, with LED lighting to put them on display at all hours for people to see, Mrs. French said.
The first floor of the new structure will remain unchanged from its original layout, while the second floor will house technology-based offices and classrooms with “a goal to create a kind of student tech squad,” Mrs. French said, pointing to a room in the blueprint of the layout of the second floor.
There is another room that is being designed for things like esports and web and computer art production. There will be two technology classrooms and two offices for IT district coordinators.
Due to the fiscal issues, the third floor of the building will remain as district offices, a planned wrestling room was waylaid, and the renovation of the cafeteria was halted and the $1.2 million windows for the building had to come out of the project, Mrs. French said.
“The cafeteria, instead of doing a structural change, we just did superficial colors, lights, but we couldn’t change the locations of things, so we just tried to make it more mature for the kids and more adult and put in high-top tables with four stools, we put in booths along the side, the kids love it but we wanted to have walls and openings,” she said.
The project costs increased with time. The project stayed at the state Education Department for 18 months, she said. And from the time one of the blueprints was approved, in March 2016, costs jumped.
“This was approved on that date, four years later, costs change and especially think about trade war with China, costs, tariffs, sheetrock was astronomical at that particular time, so those are some of the things,” she said.
But the school is already looking ahead to the next project, which is expected to be brought to the public in May, and would include addressing some of the projects they couldn’t complete in this go-around and add the proposal of a shared municipal building with the town and village and the creation of a bus garage, all on the 35-acre land behind the middle school on Wilson Street, removing the buses from the location at the elementary school on Gleason Street. “In May of 2020, we’ll take to the voters an establishment of a capital project reserve,” Mrs. French said. “So we will take out to the voters to allow the Board of Education to establish a capital project reserve for a shared municipal facility. If they approve it, and what we are asking is to approve it up to $10 million.
“If we establish it for $10 million, we can take out without the cost of the legal work entailed in going back out to the public,” she said. “We hope to have it by the May vote and then, in September or October, we will start putting the project together.”
