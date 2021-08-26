Gouverneur Hospital acquires advanced disinfection technology

GOUVERNEUR — St. Lawrence Health’s Gouverneur Hospital (GH) has acquired an ultraviolet disinfection system as another safety measure to better protect patients against potentially deadly infections.
The Surfacide system provides advanced technology in cleaning hospital rooms and equipment. It uses three portable towers to emit powerful, yet safe, ultraviolet (UV-C) energy that is effective against bacteria, spores, and viruses, including ‘superbugs.’
GH Environmental Services/Emergency Preparedness Manager Donna Wilson said in a press release from hospital, the three-tower system takes approximately 25 minutes for a room to be completely disinfected. She said a Surfacide representative came to the hospital and provided a detailed training to her staff on how the towers should be strategically set up in the rooms. Sensors are placed at entry points to the room, and any vibration will immediately turn the system off, ensuring complete safety for patients, visitors, and employees.
“Surfacide is effective against MERS-CoV, which is in the same family as COVID-2, the causation agent of COVID-19,” according to the company. “Our study shows that for MERS-CoV, a UV-C exposure time of only five minutes resulted in undetectable virus levels.”
“The units are being used for cleaning any room that is vacated by a patient who is suspect of having COVID, C. diff (Clostridioides difficile), or any other contagious disease,” Ms. Wilson said. “Surfacide can be used in the Emergency Department, Imaging areas, patient rooms – any room a patient was in who is suspect of having a highly communicable disease. The rooms are terminally cleaned first, then the units are brought in.”
UV-C energy kills organisms on hard surfaces that include hospital bed rails, TV remotes, patient tray tables, guest chairs, countertops, and bathrooms.
“Our patients expect and deserve safe, quality care, and with the help of industry-leading technology, we can truly say we are going the extra mile to protect them,” said GH’s Interim President Donna McGregor in a prepared statement. “We have heightened our emphasis on standard techniques that prevent the transmission of organisms, and adopted best-practice isolation guidelines, which are being followed throughout Rochester Regional Health with tremendous success.”
“While hand hygiene and contact isolations remain some of the easiest and most vital methods of infection prevention, the Surfacide system will augment our ability to maximize patient safety from microscopic injury,” said St. Lawrence Health’s Infectious Disease Specialist Daniel Soule, DO.
St. Lawrence Health’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital acquired its first Surfacide system in 2018 as an added level of disinfection within its operating suites, emergency rooms, and patient care areas. To date, St. Lawrence Health now has three Surfacide systems in use; which have been essential for thorough COVID disinfection.
