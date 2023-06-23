GOUVERNEUR — The Gouverneur Hospital Auxiliary recently awarded seven scholarships to students pursuing a career in a medical- or health-related field.
The Auxiliary is proud to announce the following 2023 scholarship recipients:
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 9:18 am
· Raelin Burns is a freshman at Clarkson University in Potsdam, pursuing a psychology degree with a minor in Biology, and is on track to complete her education to become a Physical Therapist.
· Alex Clancy is a freshman at Nazareth College in Rochester, majoring in biology, and is on track to complete his education to become an Anesthesiologist.
· Hailey Clancy is a senior at Elmira College in Elmira, and is pursuing a career in Nursing.
· Katelyn Clancy is a freshman at Alfred State College in Alfred, and is pursuing a degree in Radiology Technology.
· Alexis Devlin is a freshman at SUNY Cortland in Cortland, majoring in Exercise Science, and is on track to complete her education to become a Physical Therapist.
· Corinne Koerick is a sophomore at Chamberlain University in Chicago, and is pursuing a degree in Nursing. She is currently a Gouverneur Hospital employee in the Medical Surgical Unit.
· Peyton Mussaw is a freshman at Clarkson University in Potsdam, pursuing a Psychology degree with a minor in Biology, and is on track to complete her education to become a Physical Therapist.
The scholarships memorialize the efforts of four deceased Gouverneur Hospital Auxiliary members (Betsy Deuval, Della Evans, Peg Hanlon, and Janet Storch) who worked tirelessly to provide comfort and care to those in need.
Learn about the Auxiliary by visiting https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/join-our-team/gouverneur-hospital-auxiliary.
