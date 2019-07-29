GOUVERNEUR — The Gouverneur Hospital Auxiliary supported the purchase of a CPR chest compression system for the Emergency Department for $18,000.
The chest compression system provides benefits to cardiac arrest patients by delivering consistent, high-quality chest compressions even under difficult conditions and for extended periods of time.
The device allows the hospital team to work more efficiently without having to compromise their own safety.
