From left, Linda Love, GH Auxiliary President; Bonnie Porter, Corporation Communication Coordinator; Jay Moore, RN, ED Nurse Manager; Eric Burch, CEO; Vicky Reed, GH Auxiliary Treasurer and Mike Burgess, GH Board of Directors President. Gouverneur Hospital Photo

GOUVERNEUR — The Gouverneur Hospital Auxiliary supported the purchase of a CPR chest compression system for the Emergency Department for $18,000.

The chest compression system provides benefits to cardiac arrest patients by delivering consistent, high-quality chest compressions even under difficult conditions and for extended periods of time.

The device allows the hospital team to work more efficiently without having to compromise their own safety.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.