GOUVERNEUR — The August Lunch & Learn program at Gouverneur Hospital will be held on Aug. 27 at 11:30 a.m. in the GH Community Room. The presentation for this month is “Aspirin for Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease.” Presented by Payam Hadian, MD, Family Practice. Dr. Hadian will be joining Dr. Dodds’ practice on Sept. 9 at the CPH Specialty Clinic located at Gouverneur Hospital.
The program is free and open to all. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. with presentation and questions to follow. For easy access enter Entrance 3 at GH. Advance reservations are required by August 26. For more information or to reserve your spot today, contact Whitney Hicks at 315-535-9231 or whicks@gvnrhospital.org. Bring a friend or relative. Our Lunch and Learn Programs are scheduled the fourth Tuesday of the month. Watch for our monthly news release.
